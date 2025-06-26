GameCube's Super Mario Strikers to Join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on July 3 - News

Nintendo announced the GameCube game - Super Mario Strikers - will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on July 3.

The first title in the Mario Strikers series and originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005, Super Mario Strikers is an extreme soccer game where anything goes. Select your captain from Mushroom Kingdom mainstays like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario and Waluigi, and jump into a bevy of modes like Grudge Match, Cup Battles and Custom Battles. In this arena, matches unfold with white-hot speed and intensity, and with no referees to dish out penalties, the only thing containing the mayhem is the electrified fence that surrounds the field!

Plus, obtain familiar items, like shells and mushrooms, to add to the chaos and give yourself a boost during matches. But the real key to winning is the Super Strike: a powerful shot that can net you two points at once! Hone your techniques, deal out big hits and even unleash Chain Chomp onto the field as you aim to score a goal—and crush the opposition. With simple controls, anyone can hit the pitch while playing solo, and in local1 and online multiplayer matches for up to four players.

