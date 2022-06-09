Layers of Fears Launches in Early 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Bloober Team have announced first-person psychedelic horror game, Layers of Fears, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in early 2023.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Layers of Fears is a first-person psychedelic horror chronicle focused on tense exploration and immersive storytelling - a new game built upon the foundations of Layers of Fear, LOF: Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2 with a surprising new story and gameplay direction.

Created with the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 technology, the game will support Ray Tracing, HDR effect, 4K resolution, and make use of the Lumen system to offer the most immersive and visceral horror experience.

Layers of Fears will be the complete, definitive and at the same time unpredictable way to discover the stories of artists enslaved by their obsessions. Prepare for an exquisite horror experience thanks to the expanded plot lines that will cast a new light on the overarching narrative.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles