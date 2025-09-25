Xbox TGS 2025 Showcase Overview - Forza Horizon 6, Ninja Gaiden 4, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,999 Views
Microsoft today held the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcase that was a little under an hour long and featured over a dozen games.
Some of the highlights included Forza Horizon 6, Ninja Gaiden 4, Gungrave G.O.R.E: Blood Heat, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- Forza Horizon 6 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Ninja Gaiden 4 Trailer Features the Difficulty Design
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan World Update Now Available
- Age of Mythology: Retold - Heavenly Spear Expansion Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Release
- Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 Coming to Xbox One on November 14
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Out Now for Xbox Series X|S
- Gungrave G.O.R.E: Blood Heat Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and P
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Gets Ocean Floor Playthrough Video
- FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE Gets Broadcast Trailer
- Project Evilbane Launches for PC in 2nd Half of 2026 and for Xbox Series X|S in 2027
- 007 First Light Trailer Introduces Dr. Selina Tan Played by Gemma Cha
- Aniimo Gets TGS 2025 Trailer
- Starsand Island Launches February 1, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Terminull Brigade Out Now for PC Game Pass; Launches October 31 for Xbox Series X|S
- Winter Burrow Launches November 12 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Microsoft’s always got solid presentations! It’s such a shame that these games aren’t Xbox exclusive…just imagine how much better the hardware would be selling if they were. We’d likely be looking at another XB360 v PS3 generation, especially with how critically GaaS has damaged Sony’s output.