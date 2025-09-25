Starsand Island Launches February 1, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Seed Lab announced the life simulation game, Starsand Island, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 1, 2026.

A demo will be available on PC via Steam from October 8.

View the Tokyo Game Show 2025 trailer below:

Read details on the game below;

The anime-inspired life sim’s release date was revealed on the opening day of Tokyo Game Show, where attendees can experience a taste of the expansive gameplay on offer when the game is released.

As part of the preparations for launch, a closed alpha test of the game will take place shortly, which will see select would-be islanders invited to participate.

A Starsand Island demo will launch ahead of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, which takes place between October 13 and October 20. The demo will give players the opportunity to experience a simpler life when it’s released on October 8.

Available to wishlist on Steam, Starsand Island sees the player’s character embark on a journey of personal healing, as they escape the hustle and bustle of city life and return to the island home of their childhood. As they settle into the calming, pastoral idyll, players will farm, fish, raise animals, explore the island’s mysterious and ancient ruins, and build connections with quirky local characters.

They’ll also be able to unlock their full creativity and design and build the home of their dreams, with an extensive construction system allowing them to shape their dream life, and even invite friends to help craft their paradise together. Once their ideal residence has been built—whether that’s a grand manor, mid-century bungalow, quaint cottage, or any other design they have in mind—players will be able to decorate and furnish the interior and exterior with a range of decor.

Starsand Island also includes extensive customization for the player’s character, such as the ability to finely tune them with a range of facial features, skin tones, makeup, and hairstyles, while choosing from a vast wardrobe of outfits and accessories to complete a fresh, edgy vibe ready for island life. Further customizable options will be expanded post-launch, along with additional social and collaborative gameplay, while more information on the Starsand Island‘s multiplayer functionality will be released in the coming months.

