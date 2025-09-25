Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan World Update Now Available - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Asobo Studio announced World Update 20: Japan for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is now available for free, and the NAMC YS-11 is available in the in-sim marketplace for $19.99.

Japan is a nation of beauty and intrigue, filled with breathtaking vistas of towering mountains, iconic architecture, and renowned cities. The country beholds some of the world’s most alluring and famous sights. Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 20: Japan reveals Japan in stunning, vibrant detail—and also offers a wide selection of missions throughout this storied country to immerse simmers in its beauty and history.

World Update 20: Japan is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Download it today. The sky is calling!

