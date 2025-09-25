Aniimo Gets TGS 2025 Trailer - News

Publisher Kingsglory and developer Pawprint Studio have released the Tokyo Game Show 2025 trailer for the r free-to-play open-world creature catching action RPG, Aniimo, which will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android in 2026.

View the TGS 2025 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After an exciting reveal for Aniimo at the Xbox Games Showcase back in June, we’re back to unveil more about the game’s namesake – Aniimo, the fascinating creatures who inhabit the world of Idyll. Here, you’ll discover more about their personalities, their behaviors, their relationships with each other and their environment. There’s a lot more to the Aniimo than first meets the eye!

After our first beta test came to an end, we understood that players were eager to know more about our Aniimo friends. Not only did they want to meet and interact with more of them in the game, but they wanted to get to know them on a whole new level. How do the Aniimo behave when faced with new environments and weather, such as in forests, snow and rain? Why do some Aniimo seemingly live in peace with their fellow creatures, whilst others are provocative or protective? Why do some Aniimo live in groups whilst others are solitary? And which Aniimo is the best one to accompany a Pathfinder on their journey of discovery through Idyll? Our latest trailer starts to answer some of those questions, and reveals a few Aniimo secrets.

Stellarys, the evolution of Celestis, is depicted in the trailer in its Rainy Form, which happens when it evolves during rainy days. As it is not possible to evolve a Celestis in this way if it is already owned by a Pathfinder, the only way to capture it is in the wild. The Aniimo develops a special membrane to store a maximum amount of water in its body, using water to defend and attack. Players will learn that the Rainy Form of Stellarys differs from the original because it is solitary, walking alone through Idyll, avoiding living with others of its kind. Not all Aniimo want to live in groups, and we’re looking forward to digging further into the unique behaviors of Aniimo and their specific social interactions!

You might notice that Helgon and Helmuts have an interesting exchange in the trailer. Helgon provoke Helmuts because they can see their weakness – leading to Helmuts evolving in corresponding ways. Most Helmuts will evolve to Rookguard, which have the capacity to turn into a giant metal sphere to protect them from Helgon. Only the bravest Helmut will evolve to Pawney to challenge Infregon, the Helgon family’s boss. We can’t wait to see how Pathfinders make use of these characteristics as they evolve their Aniimo!

The most observant viewers will have caught a glimpse of a new branch of the Ignitis family in our trailer, illustrated by a solitary white mantis who flies across the water in the blink of an eye. More will be revealed about this Aniimo and its Electrical branch in the next beta test (stay tuned for more news about that soon!) In the same scene, players will spot the Snowfield Form of the peaceful Skippy, Pranky and Glacy – the cold, snowy environment has caused the water covering their skin to freeze, resulting in a new form. When threatened, Glacy will protect its fellow Aniimo, so this will be a fun relationship to explore further.

And of course, no Aniimo trailer would be complete without featuring our game mascot, Otti. Always following faithfully behind its Pathfinder, Otti is already one of the best-loved Aniimo in our commmunity. Only more time in Idyll will determine if it is the companion Pathfinders need by their side to fully explore the world of Aniimo!

