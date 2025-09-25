Age of Mythology: Retold - Heavenly Spear Expansion Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Release - News

/ 358 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer World's Edge have released the launch trailer for the Heavenly Spear expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold, which will launch on September 30.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

A New Pantheon Rises.

A Legend Awakens. Command the gods, heroes, and yokai of Japan in Heavenly Spear, an all-new expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold. Play a sweeping campaign, wield the powers of mighty Japanese gods, and command samurai and mythical yokai to achieve victory.

A Journey from Farmer to Hero

Heavenly Spear follows Yasuko, a peaceful farmer’s daughter whose destiny changes when she discovers a magical spear hidden in the countryside. As war looms and chaos spreads across the land, Yasuko is thrust into a world of gods, monsters, and mortal ambition. With the guidance of Akari, guardian of the spear, Yasuko must uncover the relic’s secrets and prevent it from falling into the hands of Kagemasa, a ruthless warlord who seeks to imprison the sun goddess Amaterasu and claim godhood for himself.

Yasuko’s journey spans 12 hand-crafted campaign missions, each rich with cinematic storytelling, unforgettable characters, and escalating stakes. Along the way, she’ll face mythical beasts, forge divine alliances, and ultimately battle Kagemasa in his monstrous final form to restore balance to the world. A Pantheon Like No Other

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles