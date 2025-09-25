Terminull Brigade Out Now for PC Game Pass; Launches October 31 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Pew Pew Games announced Terminull Brigade is now available for PC via Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, and will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on October 31.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 29.

View the Xbox on PC launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The wait is over! Terminull Brigade is now available for Xbox on PC, with exclusive benefits for PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate members. Plus, just announced in the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 broadcast, Terminull Brigade is coming to Xbox Series X|S next month, and the game will get a Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover in Season 2!

Dive into this fast-paced looter-shooter action-roguelike and explore new realms, collect epic loot, and fight through unpredictable, high-energy combat encounters. Whether you’re playing solo or teaming up with friends in co-op, Terminull Brigade is the ultimate test of skill and strategy, and it’s ready for you now.

tep into the role of a Rogueteer, each equipped with distinct abilities and playstyles. Battle fierce enemies, tackle randomly generated challenges across diverse and perilous environments, and gather powerful weapons and gear to enhance your one-of-a-kind build. Thanks to its roguelike mechanics, every playthrough brings new obstacles and opportunities, ensuring there’s always something exciting to discover and conquer.

Looter Shooter Action with Deep Meta Progression

The gameplay in Terminull Brigade is all about intense action and loot-driven progression. As you battle through each level, you’ll find powerful new weapons, armor, and upgrades that make each run feel fresh. Adapt your Rogueteer loadouts to your playstyle – whether you prefer close-quarters combat or long-range precision, the loot system offers a wealth of options to suit your needs.

As you progress, you’ll face increasingly dangerous enemies and tougher bosses. The key to surviving is upgrading your Rogueteers and choosing the best gear for every mission. Each victory brings new opportunities to grow stronger, so you can dive back in and tackle the next challenge with even more power.

Season 1 Content: New Heroes, Maps, and More

With Terminull Brigade launching now, Season 1 is live and packed with new content. New Rogueteers, each with unique abilities, join the battle, along with new weapons, upgrade paths, and an exciting new map with distinct biomes. You’ll also face new bosses, new tactical encounters, and the introduction of Arbiters, powerful entities that provide new upgrades and challenges to conquer.

There’s no shortage of new things to experience in Terminull Brigade, with exclusive content rolling out each season to keep the action exciting and fresh. The journey through the Nullverse is just beginning, and Season 1 is only the start.

Exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Benefits Available Now

For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, there are even more rewards to enjoy. Each season brings Game Pass-exclusive skins for your Rogueteers. These skins offer unique character customization and are released seasonally, so you’ll want to check back regularly to see which Rogueteer gets the Xbox-exclusive treatment.

In addition to skins, Terminull Brigade also offers monthly Re-Supply Packs for Game Pass Ultimate members. These packs include Respawn Coins, Terminull Coins, Tycho Coins, Capacity Cores, Refractor Data, and XGP Lootboxes to help boost your progress and make each mission even more rewarding.

The Looter Shooter You’ve Been Waiting For

With its loot-based combat, dynamic environments, and ever-changing challenges, Terminull Brigade is the looter-shooter experience you’ve been waiting for. As you explore and battle your way through the game’s intense levels, you’ll collect new weapons, gear, and upgrades that make each playthrough unique. The deeper you go, the more difficult the challenges become—but the rewards are worth the risk.

Whether you’re in it for the loot, the action, or the co-op gameplay, Terminull Brigade delivers an unforgettable experience that will keep you coming back for more.

Available Now on Xbox Game Pass

Terminull Brigade is free-to-play and available now with exclusive benefits for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members. Season 1 is here, so start your journey through the Nullverse today and claim your exclusive Game Pass benefits. With continuous seasonal content and the opportunity to collect more loot, Terminull Brigade is a game you’ll want to play again and again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

