Gungrave G.O.R.E: Blood Heat Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Studio IGGYMOB has announced Gungrave G.O.R.E: Blood Heat for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Gungrave G.O.R.E: Blood Heat is the "cult classic action game, rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When you think about the most iconic cult-classic action games of the early 2000s, Gungrave inevitably comes to mind. Originally launched in 2002 on the PlayStation 2, this series quickly carved out its place in gaming history with its unique blend of hard-boiled noir storytelling, relentless action, and an unforgettable protagonist: Beyond the Grave.

Over the years, Gungrave has expanded into an acclaimed anime adaptation, multiple sequels, and now, its most ambitious project yet — Gungrave Gore Blood Heat, which was revealed for the first time today during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 broadcast.

At its heart, Gungrave has always had players step into the shoes of Beyond the Grave — once a man named Brandon Heat, resurrected as a gunslinging revenant bent on vengeance. Armed with his dual Cerberus pistols and the gigantic Death Hauler (a coffin slung across his back, which can offer up different weaponry), Grave doesn’t talk much — his actions speak louder than words.

What made the series stand out from its contemporaries was not just the action but the style: cinematic slow-motion shootouts, gothic-meets-industrial art direction, and a grim tale of betrayal, loyalty, and revenge. This DNA has carried forward across every installment, giving the franchise a unique identity that blends Asia action sensibilities with Western noir atmosphere.

Full Rebuild: The Evolution of Gungrave Gore

Gungrave Gore Blood Heat is a full remake of 2022’s Gungrave Gore, taking everything fans love about the series, and that game in particular, and pushing it further for the modern era. Of course, player feedback was also taken into account. At its core, this is still a stylish third-person action shooter where you mow down hordes of enemies in a symphony of bullets.

The newly added systems preserve the legacy while delivering a modern and more explosive feel. We’ve worked across many areas, including level design, motion, visuals, player interactions, and the combat system – everything about Gungrave Gore Blood Heat is an improvement on what came before.

Using the Xbox Series X|S

Built with Unreal Engine 5 and harnessing the power of modern hardware, Gungrave Gore Blood Heat delivers more high-quality visuals and explosive action. From the smallest detail on Grave’s iconic coffin to the grand scale of the environments, everything is sharper, faster, and bloodier than ever.

Longtime fans will feel right at home with the series’ traditional combat flow and innovation , while newcomers can jump straight into the story thanks to a standalone narrative that doesn’t require prior knowledge of earlier games. It’s both a continuation of the saga and a fresh entry point for those ready to experience Gungrave for the first time.

But for veteran fans, Gungrave Gore Blood Heat is a tribute to everything they’ve loved for over two decades: the brutal combat, the stylish execution, and the unflinching devotion to its world.

With its combination of heart-pounding action, new systems, and the tale of revenge at its core, we call Gungrave Gore Blood Heat something more than a remake. For us, it’s a “Complete Rebirth”. The grave has opened once more, and vengeance waits on the other side.

