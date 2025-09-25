Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 Coming to Xbox One on November 14 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Xbox One on November 14.

Both games are available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Read details on the games below:

Step into the boots of a Monster Rider in the beloved RPG Monster Hunter Stories. Befriend Monsties, battle in turn-based combat, and explore the broader Monster Hunter universe. The acclaimed sequel, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, expands the adventure with a refined combat system and a deeper story taking players on a high-stakes quest to guide the fate of a legendary Rathalos and stop a world-altering prophecy.

The third-entry in the series, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 13, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

