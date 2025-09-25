Winter Burrow Launches November 12 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 615 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Noodlecake and developer Pine Creek Games announced the cozy woodland survival game, Winter Burrow, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Winter Burrow is a cozy woodland survival game. Explore, gather resources, craft tools, knit warm sweaters, bake pies and meet the locals!

In Winter Burrow, you play a mouse who returns from the big city to find their childhood home in ruins. To make matters worse, your Aunt (who was supposed to be looking after it) has gone missing. Restore your broken-down childhood burrow to its former glory so you can relax in front of the fireplace.

Brave the elements and journey out into the frozen wilderness to collect vital resources for both yourself and your new home. Beware of the insect wildlife and remember that nobody survives on their own; find new friends, expand your survival handbook and solve the mystery of what happened to your Aunt.

Winter Burrow is a survival game you play at your own pace. Customize your character, decorate your burrow and choose a path that fits your play style. This story is yours to tell.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles