007 First Light Trailer Introduces Dr. Selina Tan Played by Gemma Chan

IO Interactive has released a new trailer for 007 First Light that introduces Dr. Selina Tan, played by Gemma Chan.

Dr. Selina Tan, played by Gemma Chan, is a brilliant and passionate academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning the 00 status in 007 First Light.

007 First Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 27, 2026.

