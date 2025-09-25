Project Evilbane Launches for PC in 2nd Half of 2026 and for Xbox Series X|S in 2027 - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Netmarble and developer Netmarble Monster announced the four-player cooperative action RPG, Project Evilbane, will launch for PC via Microsoft Store in the second half of 2026a and for the Xbox Series X|S in 2027.

The pre-alpha test is now available via the Xbox Insider Program in the US, Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, and France.

View the Tokyo Game Show 2025 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A four-player cooperative action RPG.

Project Evilbane is a dynamic and action-packed strategy-based experience that you can tackle solo or with friends. Switch freely between ranged and melee weapons, and customize your skills for every situation to create your own unique warrior. From challenging boss battles that require meticulous coordination to a variety of strategic missions, your choices and teamwork will determine your victory!

Cleanse the world of chaos!

In a world shattered by the rise of the Archdemon, the journey of those who have sworn vengeance begins! As humans, demons, and traitors clash endlessly in a dark fantasy world, warriors take up their swords to save a kingdom in chaos.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles