Ninja Gaiden 4 Trailer Features the Difficulty Design - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Team Ninja and PlatinumGames have released a new trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4 that features the difficulty design for the game.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the trailer below:

Team Ninja and PlatinumGames unveiled a first look at the difficulty design in Ninja Gaiden 4, showcasing dynamic enemy placement and aggressive AI that scale with difficulty levels. The game stays true to its punishing roots, while introducing a new hero mode and adjustable assists that can ease newcomers into its signature high-speed combat. A standalone training mode—a first in the series—lets players sharpen their skills before diving into battle.

Ninja Gaiden 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC on October 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles