Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation Showcase - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 400 Views
The PlayStation Showcase took place today and came in at just over an hour long. It featured announcements, trailers, and more from over 30 games.
Some of the highlights included a first look at over 10 minutes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay, Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer and release date, Bungie announcing Marathon, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer, Haven Studio's Fairgame$ and more.
Check out links to the news and announcements from the PlayStation Showcase below:
- PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld, Streams Installed PS5 Games Over Wi-Fi
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets Over 10 Minutes of Gameplay Footage
- PlayStation and Haven Announces Fairgame$ for PS5 and PC
- Bungie Announces Marathon for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Firewalk Studios Announces PvP FPS Concord for PS5 and PC
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Konami Announces Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Launches October 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Alan Wake 2 Launches October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, New Trailer Released
- The Talos Principle 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink Arrives This Winter for PS5, PS4, and PC
- Square Enix Announces Online Shooter Foamstars for PS5 and PS4
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer Features PS VR2 Mode
- Street Fighter 6 Gets Your Story Trailer
- Action Adventure Game Neva Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Ghostrunner 2 Launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Most interesting games are Dragon's Dogma, Alan Wake and Towers of Aghasba.
Most trailers didn't show enough gameplay. And the Spiderman presentation was too long. Overall mediocre, not bad.
I think everyone would have been pleased with this presentation if they did a better job with expectations setting. People had pretty huge expectations going in and I don’t think this presentation met them.