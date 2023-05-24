By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation Showcase - Announcements, Trailers, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 400 Views

The PlayStation Showcase took place today and came in at just over an hour long. It featured announcements, trailers, and more from over 30 games.

Some of the highlights included a first look at over 10 minutes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay, Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer and release date, Bungie announcing Marathon, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake EaterDragon’s Dogma 2 trailer, Haven Studio's Fairgame$ and more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from the PlayStation Showcase below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Mnementh (1 hour ago)

Most interesting games are Dragon's Dogma, Alan Wake and Towers of Aghasba.
Most trailers didn't show enough gameplay. And the Spiderman presentation was too long. Overall mediocre, not bad.

aTokenYeti (3 hours ago)

I think everyone would have been pleased with this presentation if they did a better job with expectations setting. People had pretty huge expectations going in and I don’t think this presentation met them.

KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

Project Q, MGS3, and FoamStars highlights for me.

