Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation Showcase - Announcements, Trailers, More

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation Showcase took place today and came in at just over an hour long. It featured announcements, trailers, and more from over 30 games.

Some of the highlights included a first look at over 10 minutes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay, Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer and release date, Bungie announcing Marathon, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer, Haven Studio's Fairgame$ and more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from the PlayStation Showcase below:

