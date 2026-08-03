Rumor: Xbox to Continue Physical Game Discs Support - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,490 Views
PlayStation last month announced it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.
There has been no word from Xbox if they would end support for physical game discs, however, Digital Foundry's John Linneman in the latest DF Direct Q&A has heard from a couple of sources that Xbox will continue to support discs.
"I'd heard from a couple sort of sources, and this is just kind of like potential rumory stuff," said Linneman. "But at least, before the current Xbox reset, I don't know where it is now, it sounds like Microsoft was actually very much going to continue disc support. Not because they value retail disc sales, but because they wanted to ensure that all your Xbox games were still playable on new Xboxes.
"And it's like 'we could offer maybe like an external drive' or basically some means, and I think that might all tie into this disc-to-digital stuff as well. But I get this feeling that they might actually, especially given their reaction, I'm not saying they're going to solve problems or anything drastically going to change. But I do see a future where Microsoft actually supports discs going forward, for users that want to take their library with them. While Sony just completely cuts people off."
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement from the team at Xbox is made. Even if the original plan is to continue disc support it is entirely possible plans could change by the team Project Helix launches.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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From a marketing and PR perspective, it makes total sense. It would be the first clear "win" for them since... I can't even remember how long.
I really do hope that Xbox continues to release games physically. I'd still buy a Helix if that is the case.
Also, it'd give them the opportunity to do something hilarious by making a parody of the 2013 "Here's how you share games on PS4" video. Have a slide that says "Here's how you own games on Xbox" and then show a customer exchanging money to a cashier for a physical disc and saying "Thanks!"
While I expect total volume of console sales to drop a lot next gen because of high prices, in terms of market share Xbox could turn things around simply by continuing to support physical games. Here's hoping they're actually reading the room with this blowback against Sony and that this isn't just an unsubstantiated rumor. If I can't buy next-gen Xbox games physically, then I'm sticking with my Series X as my final Xbox console, just as how the PS5 is going to be my last PlayStation.
Even if it's just for backwards compatibility, they absolutely should make a parody ad of PS4's game sharing ad from 2013.
If next Xbox has a disc drive then looks like I'll be picking it up as my main next-gen system.
If only they’d confirm that new games will be released on triple-layer Blu-rays, they’d have me sold.
Something tells me if Helix has physical games for it that Microsoft will continue to have poor physical releases, and some third-party games also will require downloads.
Sounds like this is only talking about BC purposes and isn't a comment on if new xbox games will still have physical releases.
For all we know PS6 may also "support physical discs" as a removable disc drive has been rumoured a long time. This would be just for PS4/PS5 BC and DVD/Blu-ray.
I see what he is saying, but I also don't see how this is any different than Sony's official announcements/potential announcements. Sony said they are ending DISC production in Jan 2028, which means PS6 games will be digital only (FYI, PS6 can still absolutely launch in Nov 2027 just without any physical discs - not sure why some people think it has to launch after Jan 2028).
What Sony could absolutely still do (and probably will do) is offer an external disc drive for PS6, just for the purpose of backwards-combability of PS4/PS5 games and Blu-ray Disc/DVD movie playback.
And while this rumor just says Xbox will offer an external disc drive for Project Helix, more than likely, Project Helix games themselves will all be digital with no physical disc option. Meaning, both consoles would be in the same place.
I mean... a MAJOR difference is being able to play your old Xbox/X360 games on PC
Regardless if Helix ends up being a PC hybrid or not
I don't see Sony doing this with PS1/2/3 or PSP/Vita anytime in the near future
In what universe do the really believe that Sony is just going to cut people off? They will 100% support PS4 and PS5 on PS6 through some sort of exteranl drive. I don't understand why they would even imply this. It doesn't make sense. I totally expect some sort of drive support from Microsoft.
Considering the rumors flying around suggest the PS6 could be a hybrid console like the Switch, PlayStation dropping disc support entirely would absolutely be in the cards.
They're setting themselves up for failure by moving closer in competition with Nintendo (similar hardware type), who will beat them at the nostalgia game, and Steam (digital only platform), who crush everyone with what they offer in service and quality of their storefront.