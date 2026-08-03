Rumor: Xbox to Continue Physical Game Discs Support - News

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PlayStation last month announced it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.

There has been no word from Xbox if they would end support for physical game discs, however, Digital Foundry's John Linneman in the latest DF Direct Q&A has heard from a couple of sources that Xbox will continue to support discs.

"I'd heard from a couple sort of sources, and this is just kind of like potential rumory stuff," said Linneman. "But at least, before the current Xbox reset, I don't know where it is now, it sounds like Microsoft was actually very much going to continue disc support. Not because they value retail disc sales, but because they wanted to ensure that all your Xbox games were still playable on new Xboxes.

"And it's like 'we could offer maybe like an external drive' or basically some means, and I think that might all tie into this disc-to-digital stuff as well. But I get this feeling that they might actually, especially given their reaction, I'm not saying they're going to solve problems or anything drastically going to change. But I do see a future where Microsoft actually supports discs going forward, for users that want to take their library with them. While Sony just completely cuts people off."

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement from the team at Xbox is made. Even if the original plan is to continue disc support it is entirely possible plans could change by the team Project Helix launches.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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