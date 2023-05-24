By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld, Streams Installed PS5 Games Over Wi-Fi

PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld, Streams Installed PS5 Games Over Wi-Fi - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,095 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase announced the Project Q handheld device and official wireless PlayStation earbuds.

Project Q is a portable device designed to play games installed on your PS5 that are streamed over Wi-Fi. It will have an LCD screen that can run games up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

"We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during the PlayStation Showcase. "Internally known as Project Q, it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

21 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Leynos (3 hours ago)

Wii U

  • +14
Poliwrathlord (2 hours ago)

Apologize to the Wii U right now.

  • +7
Liquid_faction (2 hours ago)

So does it just stream the games or will it actually have some games built for it...? I've been missing the Vita for quite a while now, but if it just a glorified Vita that has no games on its own, it's dead in the water imo.

  • +4
gtotheunit91 Liquid_faction (1 hour ago)

You’re streaming games from your PS5 only.

  • 0
UnderwaterFunktown (4 hours ago)

Well that looks... akward. Also kinda baffling if it really is only over Wifi and isn't compatible with cloud streaming from PS+ Premium.

  • +3
Eric2048 (3 hours ago)

Design is kind of funny looking. Looks like they literally attached a PS5 controller to a tablet.

  • +2
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

What sort of latency can be expected?

  • +1
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Not as bad as WiiU. This piece of hardware is OPTIONAL. You don't have to buy it.

  • +1
VAMatt (2 hours ago)

I'm a buyer at $99, maybe $149. But, my guess is this thing costs $250.

  • +1
Bandorr VAMatt (2 hours ago)

Instant buy at $99. Think about about it at $150. Probably pass at $200.
And $200 is my cap.

  • 0
Azzanation (12 minutes ago)

Add this to the list of Sony ideas taken from Nintendo

  • 0
pikashoe (2 hours ago)

I don't get the point? It just seems kind of baffling. I just don't see why people would want this?

  • 0
Bandorr pikashoe (2 hours ago)

Handheld remote play. There are similar devices for the iphone and android but I find the screen too small.

Handheld makes it better than an Ipad imo, and also allows you to play games while watching tv etc.

  • 0
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

The "up to 1080" confuses me because I thought remote play was up to 720p?
That said I need to see a price first. My phone is too small.
The ipad is too bulky because you have to hold the controller separately and find a place to put the ipad etc.

But I could see being interested in this.

  • 0
darthv72 Bandorr (3 hours ago)

Over a local home wifi between the 5 and this... 1080 should be fine. If streaming over the internet through a hotspot then it would fluctuate. And no direct cloud access so it seems all games (even PS+ ones) would need to go through the 5 first to get to this.

  • 0
Bandorr darthv72 (3 hours ago)

I thought the PS remote hard capped at 720. Like I just checked remote play on my PC and it says 720 is the highest.

Wonder if they are going to update that.

  • 0
KLXVER (4 hours ago)

Why? Did you not see the sales of the Wii U?

  • 0
SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

"We'll call it the Playstation U Gamepad"

If we can use it as a controller, it will be great

  • -2
Azzanation SKMBlake (14 minutes ago)

Need more downvotes

  • 0
tslog (3 hours ago)

I’m convinced that this will be the best controlling hand-held ever. When people get over how sort of ugly it looks, the ( potential) supreme controls compared to other handhelds…., will melt all those ugliness concerns away.

But, that it’s a stream only that needs a PS5, kills any interest I have in buying this, for at least a few years after a massive price drop.

  • -4
Azzanation tslog (13 minutes ago)

I mean, you know the Switch JoyCons can do the same things as the Duelsense right?

  • 0