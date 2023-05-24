PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld, Streams Installed PS5 Games Over Wi-Fi - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase announced the Project Q handheld device and official wireless PlayStation earbuds.

Project Q is a portable device designed to play games installed on your PS5 that are streamed over Wi-Fi. It will have an LCD screen that can run games up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

"We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during the PlayStation Showcase. "Internally known as Project Q, it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

