PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld, Streams Installed PS5 Games Over Wi-Fi

Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase announced the Project Q handheld device and official wireless PlayStation earbuds.
Project Q is a portable device designed to play games installed on your PS5 that are streamed over Wi-Fi. It will have an LCD screen that can run games up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.
"We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during the PlayStation Showcase. "Internally known as Project Q, it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller."
So does it just stream the games or will it actually have some games built for it...? I've been missing the Vita for quite a while now, but if it just a glorified Vita that has no games on its own, it's dead in the water imo.
Well that looks... akward. Also kinda baffling if it really is only over Wifi and isn't compatible with cloud streaming from PS+ Premium.
Design is kind of funny looking. Looks like they literally attached a PS5 controller to a tablet.
I'm a buyer at $99, maybe $149. But, my guess is this thing costs $250.
I don't get the point? It just seems kind of baffling. I just don't see why people would want this?
The "up to 1080" confuses me because I thought remote play was up to 720p?
That said I need to see a price first. My phone is too small.
The ipad is too bulky because you have to hold the controller separately and find a place to put the ipad etc.
But I could see being interested in this.
"We'll call it the Playstation U Gamepad"
If we can use it as a controller, it will be great
I’m convinced that this will be the best controlling hand-held ever. When people get over how sort of ugly it looks, the ( potential) supreme controls compared to other handhelds…., will melt all those ugliness concerns away.
But, that it’s a stream only that needs a PS5, kills any interest I have in buying this, for at least a few years after a massive price drop.
I mean, you know the Switch JoyCons can do the same things as the Duelsense right?