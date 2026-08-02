Xbox Series X and S Price Officially Increased Again - News

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Following the announcement in June, Microsoft has officially increased the price of the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

In the US, the price increased by $100 for 512 GB models and $150 for 1 TB models. In the Europe, the price increased by €150 for 512 GB models and €200 for 1 TB models. In the UK, the price increased by £130 for 512 GB models and £170 for 1 TB models.

This is the third price increase in the US and the the second worldwide since 2025.

Here are the new prices for the Xbox Series X and S:

US

Xbox Series S 512GB - $499.99 (was $399.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - $599.99 ($449.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - $749.99 (was $599.99)

Xbox Series X - $799.99 (was $649.99)

Europe

Xbox Series S 512GB - €499.99 (was €349.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - €599.99 (was €399.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - €749.99 (was €549.99)

Xbox Series X - €799.99 (was €599.99)

UK

Xbox Series S 512GB - £429.99 (was £299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - £519.99 (was £349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - £619.99 (was £449.99)

Xbox Series X - £669.99 (was £499.99)

Sony has also increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times. Most recently in April to $600 for the PS5 Digital Edition, $650 for the PS5 with a disc drive, and $900 for the PS5 Pro.

Nintendo increased the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan on May 25, and will increase it on September 1 worldwide. The price will be $500 in the US and €500 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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