Firewalk Studios Announces PvP FPS Concord for PS5 and PC - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Firewalk Studios during the PlayStation Showcase announced player-versus-player multiplayer First-person shooter, Concord, for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

Concord is a bringing together of peoples. It’s the power of games to build connection and inspire social play. The Firewalk team is driven by the type of exciting, unexpected moments and shared experiences that multiplayer games create. Every time you log on is the beginning of a new adventure and every match is an opportunity for a new story. It’s these ideals that define Concord, its unique universe of vibrant worlds, and its rich cast of colorful characters.

There’s so much more we can’t wait to share with you and we’re looking forward to fully revealing Concord ahead of launch next year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles