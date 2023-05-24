Square Enix Announces Online Shooter Foamstars for PS5 and PS4 - News

Square Enix has announced four-versus-four multiplayer shooter, Foamstars, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

In Foamstars, foam is the ultimate resource. It can be used in multiple ways: To create slippery surfaces that players can use to surf around the arena at high speed; to build terrain, helping players defend from enemy attacks or creating high vantage points to take out opponents; and finally, to foam up the opposition and win the match.

