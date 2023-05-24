Street Fighter 6 Gets Your Story Trailer - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Capcom has released a new trailer for Street Fighter 6 called Your Story, as well as releasing new details on the game.

View the trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Street Fighter 6 is gearing up for its imminent global release and showed off brand new scenes from World Tour, the new single-player story mode set within the Street Fighter universe. From interacting with all 18 legendary Masters like Chun-Li and Ryu, to discovering the true meaning of strength, players will travel through open-world areas as they customize their own personal avatar by mixing and matching fighting styles and special moves.

Street Fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the Street Fighter series with a combo of unique fighting game innovations and brimming with content across three brand new game modes—Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles