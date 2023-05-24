Action Adventure Game Neva Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and GRIS developer Nomada Studio have announced Neva for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS.

Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them.

Over time, their relationship will evolve as they learn to work together, helping one another to brave increasingly dangerous situations. The wolf will grow from a rebellious cub to an imposing adult seeking to forge his own identity, testing Alba’s love and their commitment to one another.

As the cursed world threatens to overwhelm them, Alba and her courageous companion will do whatever it takes to survive and make a new home, together.

