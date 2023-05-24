The Talos Principle 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have announced The Talos Principle 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2023.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers.

The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether—the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.

A New Generation of Puzzles

Solve a wide array of puzzles with varying difficulty levels, including clever metapuzzles and highly challenging Gold puzzles. Finish the game without solving every puzzle, or pursue the rewards of complete mastery. A variety of new abilities, such as gravity manipulation and mind transference, join the established mechanics of the original Talos Principle, creating a fresh but familiar experience.

A Philosophical Odyssey

Take the next step forward in the story of The Talos Principle in a thought-provoking, character-driven interactive story with multiple endings penned by returning writers Jonas Kyratzes (The Eternal Cylinder, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos) and Tom Jubert (The Swapper, Subnautica), joined by Verena Kyratzes (The Hand of Merlin, Serious Sam 4).

Brave New World

Explore more than a dozen all-new environments, from a city on the brink of a paradigm shift to the varied landscapes of a mysterious island that holds the keys to the future. Take a break from puzzle-solving to discover long-buried secrets and strands of forgotten history.

The Melodies of Creation

Immerse yourself in the rich, bittersweet world of The Talos Principle with a stunning soundtrack by master composer Damjan Mravunac (Serious Sam, The Talos Principle), with a guest appearance by Chris Christodoulou (Risk of Rain 1 and 2).

