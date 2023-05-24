Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 140 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Konami has finally announced the long rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The remake is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be a faithful remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2. A new generation of players and loyal fans alike can experience the origin story of the famed Big Boss, and witness how his legend was forged in the crucible of Operation Snake Eater. The remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline, and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.

Message from the Development Team

We thank you and sincerely appreciate your continuous support.

Currently, the development team are working together to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the Metal Gear series on the latest platforms.

We are remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved instalments of the Metal Gear series, revealing the origin story of Snake, as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. We are working hard for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design, while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience.

Simultaneously, we will deliver the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection allow fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms.

We hope you will enjoy the Metal Gear series on the latest platforms.

—Development Team

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles