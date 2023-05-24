Ghostrunner 2 Launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level announced Ghostrunner 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ghostrunner II is the highly anticipated hardcore first-person slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Blood will run in this post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of humanity. The player has the power to shape the future of humanity and take on the violent cyber ninja AI cult that has taken shape outside Dharma Tower, making for a truly epic and unforgettable experience.

Featuring incredible boss fights, a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, worthwhile combat improvements, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner. The game introduces new skills, allowing players to be more creative and take on even the most demanding encounters with greater accessibility. However, enemies in Ghostrunner II behave uniquely depending on the skills used on them, providing a fresh challenge with each encounter.

The game’s level design is more versatile, with multiple ways to play. Boss fights are more interactive, giving players freedom to choose how to survive battles against the toughest opponents. The player progression system has been completely redone, providing opportunities to experiment and customize gameplay. The new dialog system allows players the choice to dive deeper into the lore and plot. There are many new enemy types, including some that are redone to fit the gameplay. The new interactive environment includes exploding barrels, destructible walls, neutral entities that can help the player, and more improvements that add excitement to combat.

With its new features, Ghostrunner II offers even more replay value, as players can now play the campaign, climb the leaderboards, experiment with their playstyle, and try worthwhile new modes. The game is a must-play for fans of the original Ghostrunner and anyone looking for an intense and immersive action experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles