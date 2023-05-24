Granblue Fantasy: Relink Arrives This Winter for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

posted 46 minutes ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka announced Granblue Fantasy: Relink will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this winter.

View the PlayStation Showcase trailer below:

