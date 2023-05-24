Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer Features PS VR2 Mode - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Capcom has released a teaser trailer showcasing the virtual reality mode for the remake of Resident Evil 4 that will be available for the PlayStation VR as a free update.

View the VR mode teaser trailer below:

Read details on the VR mode below:

Get even closer to Leon S. Kennedy’s critically acclaimed story of survival with the Resident Evil 4 VR Mode free downloadable content coming exclusively to PlayStation VR 2 for those who own the game on PlayStation 5. The PlayStation Showcase provided eager fans with a first look at gameplay, demonstrating how the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller makes core gameplay systems such as parrying enemy attacks even more immersive and intuitive. More information on when players can experience Resident Evil 4 VR Mode first hand will be shared at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles