Dragon’s Dogma 2 Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, New Trailer Released - News

Capcom alongside a new trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2 confirmed the action RPG is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the first trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon’s Dogma II is the highly anticipated action RPG successor to the cult-classic Dragon’s Dogma released in 2012. Dragon’s Dogma II boasts a richly detailed and deeply explorable fantasy world created using immersive physics, character AI and the latest in graphics from Capcom’s RE ENGINE. This single player narrative driven action RPG challenges players to use their creativity and curiosity to shape their own experience. Whether it is your Arisen’s vocation, the Pawns selected for your party, or your approach to multi-faceted gameplay situations, the world of Dragon’s Dogma II revolves around choice. Both your party of Pawns and enemies alike will react dynamically to your actions on the battlefield, whether you cling to the backs of monsters or seek to dispatch them from afar. Your vocation allows you to choose your playstyle, and whether you will use swords, bows, or potent magick to bring your foes to heel.

A Grand Adventure – Dragon’s Dogma II begins in a subterranean jail, where the Dragon’s voice echoes in the fog of lost memories. With their heart taken by the Dragon, the Arisen is set on a path to slay that symbol of the world’s destruction as it soars through the sky on massive wings, breathing flames that scorch everything in its path. With the Arisen’s future veiled in mystery, what challenges and triumphs await on the path to their destiny?

– Dragon’s Dogma II begins in a subterranean jail, where the Dragon’s voice echoes in the fog of lost memories. With their heart taken by the Dragon, the Arisen is set on a path to slay that symbol of the world’s destruction as it soars through the sky on massive wings, breathing flames that scorch everything in its path. With the Arisen’s future veiled in mystery, what challenges and triumphs await on the path to their destiny? Single-Player Cooperation – Up to three mysterious otherworldly beings, known as Pawns, accompany the Arisen throughout their journey. Pawns create the feeling of a cooperative gameplay experience by offering unique characteristics, skills, and knowledge gained from their experiences with other Arisen.

– Up to three mysterious otherworldly beings, known as Pawns, accompany the Arisen throughout their journey. Pawns create the feeling of a cooperative gameplay experience by offering unique characteristics, skills, and knowledge gained from their experiences with other Arisen. Made with RE ENGINE – Capcom’s advanced RE ENGINE produces vividly detailed, high fidelity graphics combined with immersive physics and complex and reactive character AI to create a setting where decisions, and their consequences, come to life

Story

The story begins in an underground gaol where the Dragon’s voice echoes in the fog of lost memories. Ascend, Arisen, and best me, in accordance with the dogma of this world. Betwixt the domains of human and beastren, A hero must fulfill their forgotten destiny. What dogma does your heart see through your eyes? ‘Tis a tale of one who shall slay the Dragon and claim the throne.

The Dragon – Symbol of the world’s destruction. Soars through the sky with its massive wings and breathes flames that scorch everything in its path. Some are terrified by its descent, while others revere it as a god.

– Symbol of the world’s destruction. Soars through the sky with its massive wings and breathes flames that scorch everything in its path. Some are terrified by its descent, while others revere it as a god. Arisen – Whom the player controls. Their heart is taken by the dragon, setting them on a path where they must slay the Dragon.

– Whom the player controls. Their heart is taken by the dragon, setting them on a path where they must slay the Dragon. Pawns – Mysterious, otherworldly beings devoted to serving the Arisen. With their character uniquely determined by the player and controlled by AI, they make gameplay feel like you’re accompanied by others.

