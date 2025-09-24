PlayStation State of Play Overview - Marvel's Wolverine, Saros, Nioh 3, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 232 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment today held a new PlayStation State of Play that came in around 50 minutes long and featured over a dozen games.
Some of the highlights included Marvel's Wolverine, Saros, Nioh 3, Battlefield 6, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- Marvel's Wolverine Launches Fall 2026 for PS5, Gameplay Trailer Released
- Saros Launches March 20, 2026 for PS5
- PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2025 Announced
- God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller Announced
- PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Announced
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Launches on December 8 for PS5
- Battlefield 6 Campaign Trailer Released
- Nioh 3 Officially Launches February 6, 2026 for PS5 and PC
- Chronoscript: The Endless End Announced for PS5 and PC
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Launches January 28, 2026
- Code Vein 2 Launches January 30, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Crimson Desert Launches March 19, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies Launches in 2026 for PS5 and PC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
