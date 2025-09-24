PlayStation State of Play Overview - Marvel's Wolverine, Saros, Nioh 3, More - Article

Sony Interactive Entertainment today held a new PlayStation State of Play that came in around 50 minutes long and featured over a dozen games.

Some of the highlights included Marvel's Wolverine, Saros, Nioh 3, Battlefield 6, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

