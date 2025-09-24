Battlefield 6 Campaign Trailer Released - News

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios has released the official campaign trailer for Battlefield 6.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lace up those boots and grab your rifle. It’s nearly time. Battlefield 6’s Single Player campaign is a white knuckle thrill ride that has you playing various members of Dagger 13, an elite Marine Raiders unit determined to stop Pax Armata, a private military corporation seeking to reshape global power as NATO teeters on the edge of collapse.

After the War Stories episode structure of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, Battlefield 6 is a return to a singular narrative, one that has you fighting battles across three continents. During this campaign, you’ll fight a tank battle under the shadows of the Pyramids, take to the streets of Brooklyn for intense gunfights, perform a HALO jump into enemy territory, and more in this modern military thriller.

Along the way, you’ll assume the role of members of Dagger 13, confronting inner and outer turmoil as they seek to accomplish their mission.

Dagger 13 includes:

Haz Carter : a former high school quarterback who chose the rugged allure of the wilderness over being a sports star. During his time in the Marines, Haz was recognized for his blend of athletic prowess and survival skills, ultimately joining the Marine Raiders, rising to become an Assault expert and the leader of the squad.

Dylan Murphy : a warfighter who chose the frontlines over an officer’s career, Murphy’s courage and strategic thinking make him a vital member of Dagger as the team’s Engineer .

Simone “Gecko” Espina : Gecko learned to be a hunter on her grandfather’s farm and carried her expertise at tracking and taking on the elements into her military career. An adrenaline fanatic, Gecko became a Special Forces Operator. As the newest member of Dagger, she’s ready to prove herself as the squad’s Recon expert.

Cliff Lopez : Rejecting his parents’ wishes for him to go to med school, Lopez sought glory and adventure on the field of battle. Lopez wears his heart on his sleeve and as the squad’s Support is an essential member of the team.

: Rejecting his parents’ wishes for him to go to med school, Lopez sought glory and adventure on the field of battle. Lopez wears his heart on his sleeve and as the squad’s is an essential member of the team. Lucas Hemlock: A CIA Operator with a largely redacted past, all most people know about Hemlock is that he’s a true patriot to the end and is willing to do anything for his country.

True to Battlefield, your squad is the key to accomplishing your mission in Single Player. You’ll be able to command the rest of Dagger 13 to engage enemy forces as a group in order to suppress them as you reposition to snipe, flank them, or take out multiple foes with a well-thrown grenade. Additionally, as you step into the well-worn boots of different members of the squad, you’ll be able to take advantage of their respective abilities and talents to gain the upper hand when engaging the enemy.

Battlefield 6’s Single Player and Multiplayer take place in an interconnected world, with Dagger 13’s mission taking them to locales and battles that players will be experiencing in the series’ iconic All-Out Warfare multiplayer modes, where NATO’s remaining forces wage war against Pax Armata.

These modes encompass why Battlefield has remained one of the first-person shooters most celebrated titles for over 20 years, with players ducking in and out of crumbling buildings to fight one another as tanks roll onto the field to maximize damage and jets square off in the skies far above. Carefully selecting your role and specialties via the Class System will allow you to wage war the way you wish, whether that’s storming into the front line as an Assault soldier, reducing enemy vehicles to scraps with the Engineer’s rockets and mines, pulling off the perfect sniper headshot as a Recon, or keeping your pals in the fight as a Support soldier capable of instantly reviving fallen comrades with a defibrillator. Take whatever path you wish to reach your goal, but just remember to play the objective, as smart, coordinated teamwork is often the deciding factor between victory and defeat.

Battlefield 6 releases on PlayStation 5 on October 10, 2025 and is available in a standard edition (MSRP $69.99USD / £69.99) and the Phantom Edition (MSRP $99.99USD / £99.99), which includes a full game download of Battlefield 6, as well as the exclusive “Phantom Squad” Soldier Skin pack, plus two high-performance Weapon Packages, a Vehicle Skin, and a Combat Knife Skin. The Phantom Edition also includes a token for Battlefield Pro, a Season 1 package that includes the Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive cosmetics, XP tokens, and much more. The game will be available on PlayStation Store as well at most major retailers worldwide.

Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

