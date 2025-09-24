PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new addition to the lineup of PlayStation audio accessories, Pulse Elevate wireless speakers.

We’re excited to share a first look at the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers – the newest addition to our lineup of PlayStation audio accessories – which we revealed earlier today during State of Play. Pulse Elevate builds upon the immersive next-level gaming audio experience we introduced to players with Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, combining powerful technologies like planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link into new form factors for players to experience with their favorite games.

As the first wireless speakers developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Pulse Elevate fits seamlessly in a PS5, PC, or Mac desktop gaming setup and can be enjoyed on the go with a PlayStation Portal remote player or smartphone. The wireless speakers feature exceptionally lifelike audio, ultra-low latency and lossless PlayStation Link wireless connectivity.

Here’s an overview of the speakers’ key features:

Lifelike desktop audio : Each speaker features studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers for lifelike sound across the entire audible spectrum. This means players can hear games exactly how developers intended – whether they’re playing on PS5, PC, Mac or PlayStation Portal. On the PS5 console, the driver technology further enhances immersion in PS5 games that support Tempest 3D AudioTech by positioning audio cues with incredible accuracy. The speakers also feature built-in woofers that deliver rich bass tones for a fuller soundscape.

Built-in mic with AI-enhanced noise rejection: Pulse Elevate seamlessly introduces a high-quality voice chat experience into a desktop gaming setup with a microphone integrated within the right speaker. With AI-enhanced noise rejection technology, the mic also helps identify and remove unwanted background noise for crystal-clear voice communication, providing a new level of headset-free voice chat for desktop gaming.

PlayStation Link ultra-low latency and multi-device connectivity: Pulse Elevate is powered by PlayStation Link technology for ultra-low latency and lossless connectivity to deliver sound as it happens on compatible devices including PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal remote player. The speakers are also compatible with Bluetooth devices, so players can listen simultaneously via a PlayStation Link-connected device for in-game audio and a separate Bluetooth-enabled device for music, voice chat, and more. Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will feature a PlayStation Link USB adapter that is compatible with USB-C ports.

Built for both desktop gaming and portability: With the built-in rechargeable battery, players can take Pulse Elevate on the go when gaming with a PlayStation Portal remote player via PlayStation Link, or with a mobile device or smartphone via Bluetooth. The included charging docks make it easy to jump back into a desktop gaming setup.

Highly customizable audio: Pulse Elevate speakers feature built-in volume controls and are designed to be easily adjusted for the ideal horizontal and vertical orientation in a player’s desktop setup. Players can further personalize their audio experience on PS5 or PC with the option to adjust EQ, sidetone, volume, and mic mute settings directly via system menus.

Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch in 2026 and will be available in both Midnight Black and White.

