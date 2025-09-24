PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2025 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, September 2 until Monday, October 6.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is also coming to Game Catalog for Premium and Extra on September 26, while Tekken 3 and SoulCalibur 3 will come to the service soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

