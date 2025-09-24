Marvel's Wolverine Launches Fall 2026 for PS5, Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have announced Marvel’s Wolverine will launch for the PlayStation 5 in fall 2026.

View the gameplay trailer below:

View the behind-the-scenes video below:

He’s the best at what he does…

Bold, resilient, and volatile, Wolverine is a character that all of us at Insomniac are thrilled to explore in collaboration with our friends at Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Like our Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, we’re once again combining our super powers to deliver an original take on a beloved character based on Marvel Comics.

Our Wolverine, AKA Logan, is played by actor Liam McIntyre who taps into the rage, pain, and nuances of this iconic character. In this story, he is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he’ll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers. Often, that means shredding into a relentless onslaught of enemies who aim to stop him by any means necessary. Fueled by unflinching resilience (and a rapid healing factor), Wolverine won’t go down easy if it means keeping the mission on task.

…but what he does best isn’t very nice

Logan is the quintessential reluctant hero – haunted by the consequences of unleashing the beast within. Once the claws come out, Wolverine doesn’t hold back: as a living weapon forged against his will, he’ll use razor-sharp adamantium to dispatch enemies and untamed berserker rage to build momentum on the battlefield. He’ll leave an impression on his foes with fast, fluid, and rapid attacks and techniques that’ll dismember or break anyone who gets in his way. Wolverine might be distant, but he isn’t afraid to get up-close and personal when it counts.

A dark past threatens to consume him

Independence is often the way of Wolverine, although keen-eyed fans may have spotted some of the familiar faces he’ll encounter on his journey, like the elusive Mystique or the brutish Omega Red. Some will fight alongside Logan against all odds and others will unleash all-out attacks on our hero, such as the Reavers, one of our enemy factions, who will keep our hero’s instincts on edge. Speaking of which, our trailer concludes with a prototype of an iconic-yet-menacing purple robot.

In this global thriller, Wolverine’s search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

Unmask the heart of a hero

Marvel’s Wolverine is built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 consoles. Injecting our Super Hero know-how into this new adventure, this is an original take on Logan and his iconic adamantium-centric skillset… that’s a fancy way of saying “claws.”

We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time. We’re breaking new ground with Wolverine, yes, but our penchant for telling stories about heroes overcoming colossal odds is as strong as ever. We’re eager to explore Logan’s story with you and tap into his signature spin on heroism, which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac.

You can slice into all of the action when Marvel’s Wolverine launches on PlayStation 5 consoles in Fall 2026. But we won’t keep you in suspended anticipation; keep your eyes peeled and your claws sharp for more information on Marvel’s #WolverinePS5 in Spring 2026.

