Crimson Desert Launches March 19, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Pearl Abyss announced the open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 19, 2026.

View release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Crimson Desert is an open-world action adventure set in the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. Discover adventure, uncover wonders, and experience thrilling action as you witness the saga surrounding Kliff, leader of the Greymanes, whose mission takes him on an incredible journey.

An Open-World Action Adventure

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel.

From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the endless verdant expanses of Akapen and towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature’s grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power.

Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Kliff and the Greymanes

“This is our mission.”

Join Kliff, captain of the Greymanes, and his comrades as they embark on a relentless journey to defend Pywel and fulfill their mission.

Along your perilous path stands both dependable allies and countless foes who will stop at nothing to see your downfall.

Face trials to uncover the truth of the catastrophe looming over Pywel and restore peace to the continent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles