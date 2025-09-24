Gran Turismo Series Sales Top 100 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have announced the Gran Turismo series has sold over 100 million units worldwide as of June 25, 2025.

The developer also announced the Spec III update will release in December. It adds two new tracks, eight new cars, Dunlop tires, Data Logger, increases the Collector level cap, and more.

"To pick up a video game box in a store, and line up at the cash register to purchase it; this action takes at least a few minutes to complete," said Gran Turismo Series Producer Kazunori Yamauchi.

"To think that this has happened more than 100 million times around the world really blows my mind.

"To everyone in the automobile industry who has, and continues to, make automotive history; to everyone at Sony and all the retailers who have passionately supported the Gran Turismo series; and, of course, to all the players who have championed Gran Turismo over the past 28 years.

"This monumental achievement of 100 million units sold was made possible because of you. Thank you very much."

Gran Turismo Series History

1997: Gran Turismo

1999: Gran Turismo 2

2001: Gran Turismo 3 A-Spec

2002: Gran Turismo Concept 2001 TOKYO

2003: Gran Turismo 4 Prologue

2004: Gran Turismo 4

2007: Gran Turismo 5 Prologue

2008: Total worldwide sales surpass 50 million units

2009: Gran Turismo for PSP

2010: Gran Turismo 5

2013: Gran Turismo 6; Total worldwide sales surpass 70 million units

2017: Gran Turismo Sport

2022: Gran Turismo 7

2025: Total worldwide sales surpass 100 million units

