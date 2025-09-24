Gran Turismo Series Sales Top 100 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 285 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have announced the Gran Turismo series has sold over 100 million units worldwide as of June 25, 2025.
The developer also announced the Spec III update will release in December. It adds two new tracks, eight new cars, Dunlop tires, Data Logger, increases the Collector level cap, and more.
"To pick up a video game box in a store, and line up at the cash register to purchase it; this action takes at least a few minutes to complete," said Gran Turismo Series Producer Kazunori Yamauchi.
"To think that this has happened more than 100 million times around the world really blows my mind.
"To everyone in the automobile industry who has, and continues to, make automotive history; to everyone at Sony and all the retailers who have passionately supported the Gran Turismo series; and, of course, to all the players who have championed Gran Turismo over the past 28 years.
"This monumental achievement of 100 million units sold was made possible because of you. Thank you very much."
Gran Turismo Series History
- 1997: Gran Turismo
- 1999: Gran Turismo 2
- 2001: Gran Turismo 3 A-Spec
- 2002: Gran Turismo Concept 2001 TOKYO
- 2003: Gran Turismo 4 Prologue
- 2004: Gran Turismo 4
- 2007: Gran Turismo 5 Prologue
- 2008: Total worldwide sales surpass 50 million units
- 2009: Gran Turismo for PSP
- 2010: Gran Turismo 5
- 2013: Gran Turismo 6; Total worldwide sales surpass 70 million units
- 2017: Gran Turismo Sport
- 2022: Gran Turismo 7
- 2025: Total worldwide sales surpass 100 million units
