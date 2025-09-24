Chronoscript: The Endless End Announced for PS5 and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Shueisha Games and developer DeskWorks! have announced exploration-based action adventure game, Chronoscript: The Endless End, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A thousand years of words… waiting for your final mark.

Chronoscript: The Endless End is an exploration-based action adventure game where you, as an editor trapped within a manuscript, are to unravel the mystery of a thousand-year story that writes itself beyond its end.

Prologue

The year is AD 2026.

With a long-running serial now behind him, an editor receives a curious new assignment.

He travels to a manor deep in the mountains where the client awaits, only to black out the instant a mosquito sucks his blood.

When he comes back to his senses, he finds himself within the pages of a story that writes itself beyond its end, a manuscript penned by the master of the manor, a writer who has lived for a millennium.

Discover Chronoscript: The Endless End

Chronoscript: The Endless End is an innovative exploration-based action-adventure game set in two worlds: the cluttered, manuscript-strewn manor of a writer rendered in 3D and the intricate, pen-and-ink-illustrated pages of that manuscript rendered in 2D.

Explore a 2D world stitched together from thousands of manuscript pages, each its own unique location. Fight fearsome enemies who, when sowing the seeds of destruction, have departed from this world. Grow stronger with every discovery made and victory won. Lose yourself in the story of a writer and her editor.

This original form of spatial expression is now for you to experience.

Hard-Hitting Action

Rooted in the satisfying challenge of classic 2D action platformers, the game evolves as you play, unlocking dynamic ink-traversing moves, as well as unique abilities to be used in exploration and combat.

Enemies Corrupted Beyond Recognition

Fight against many souls who left this world while they paved the way for disaster and are now resurrected. Vicious bosses block your path. Defeat them to reveal the grim tales that sealed their fates.

Intricate Artwork

The protagonist, enemies, backgrounds, and others are all drawn by hand in pen and ink. Each frame of animation breathes unsettling life into them.

Development Studio: DeskWorks Inc.

DeskWorks Inc. is a small development team specializing in unique art styles and gameplay experiences. With a deep love for and understanding of exploration-based 2D action-adventure games as players, they are bringing their best ideas to the genre as developers.

Guest Creators

Top-tier creators with a shared vision for Chronoscript: The Endless End have brought their talents in sound production and character design into the game, fully joining forces with the team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

