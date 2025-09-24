Nioh 3 Officially Launches February 6, 2026 for PS5 and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Following a leak publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have officially announced the dark Sengoku action RPG, Nioh 3, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 6, 2026.

View the launch date announcement trailer below:

