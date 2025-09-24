God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced a God of War 20th Anniversary limited edition DualSense controller. It will be available to purchase on October 3 in limited quantities via direct.playstation.com for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the controller below:

As revealed in today’s State of Play, the God of War 20th Anniversary limited edition DualSense controller launches this October. Designed to evoke the legendary Ghost of Sparta’s ashen skin and scarlet tattoo, the controller pays homage to Kratos, who has taken on countless roles and endless challenges across Ancient Greece and the Nine Realms.

Join us in celebrating two decades of God of War with a controller that reflects Kratos’ journey spanning four console generations, two handheld systems, and more than a dozen games, beginning with Santa Monica Studio’s God of War for the PlayStation 2 console.

Associate Art Director Dela Longfish from Santa Monica Studio shares more on the controller’s iconic Kratos-inspired design:

“In honor of God of War’s 20th anniversary this year, we were thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a new DualSense controller design.

When we were deciding how best to embody the series, we immediately thought the form of the controller lent itself perfectly to Kratos’ omega tattoo. No matter which God of War game you’re playing, the shape of his red ink against the gray of his ash-covered skin is one of the most iconic elements of Kratos’ look across both Greek and Norse sagas. Our team made sure to represent both of these key tones in the color selection for the controller to make every aspect an authentic homage to the design that has defined Kratos for over two decades.

We hope fans enjoy the controller and can’t thank everyone enough for all of the support you’ve shown Santa Monica Studio over the years!”

The DualSense wireless controller – God of War 20thAnniversary Limited Edition will be available in limited quantities for a recommended retail price of $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480. Pre-orders start on October 3, 2025 at 10am local time atdirect.playstation.com(where available) as well as participating retailers globally. The exact launch date and availability for the controller may vary by country/region.

direct.playstation.com Purchase Information

Starting October 3, 2025 at 10am ET in the U.S. and 10am local time in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, players will be able to pre-order the DualSense wireless controller – God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition through direct.playstation.com in limited quantities.

