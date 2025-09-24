Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Launches on December 8 for PS5 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Asobo Studio announced Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on December 8. PlayStation VR2 support will be added in a free update in 2026.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in November 2024.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise has delighted pilots and simmers for over four decades, and we are incredibly proud to bring this amazing experience to PlayStation for the first time when the game launches this December 8 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the world’s most advanced consumer flight simulator offering an unprecedented level of realism and authenticity.

With up to 125 highly detailed aircraft, we have developed the largest and most diverse fleet ever assembled for a flight simulator. We have an incredibly wide range of aircraft: nimble ultralights, a wide variety of general aviation aircraft, famous bush trip planes, rotorcraft, eVTOLs, airships, steerable balloons, all the way to sleek business jets, a fleet of narrow- and wide-body airliners and even heavy military transporters and fighter jets.

To make this PlayStation experience truly shine, we embraced the immersive features offered by the DualSense wireless controller. Adaptive triggers respond to different speeds and surface types on the ground and provide sloped resistance in the air. Communications from air traffic control (ATC) play through the controller speaker, simulating the feel of a real cockpit. Gyro controls, lightbar support, and a customizable touchpad further enhance the immersion during flight.

We unleashed the full power of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro so aviation enthusiasts can now, for the first time on PlayStation, fly anywhere on the globe at any time of day or year, land at over 40,000 airports and runways and at over 60,000 helipads. Explore all seven continents in stunning detail. Fly on your own or with friends from around world, and even fly with accurate, real-time, real-world air-traffic. Simmers on PlayStation 5 will test their aviation skills in some of the most visually stunning and technically detailed aircraft with accurate aerodynamics fully flight-tested by real pilots. PS VR2 owners will be able to experience the entire game through their headset and Sense controllers with a free update that will be available in 2026.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces an all-new career system that helps new pilots learn how to fly the many different types of aircraft. Virtual pilots have access to a nearly unlimited number of missions and activities all over the world. Start your aviation career to gain experience and build your reputation, enabling you to unlock exciting missions in firefighting, search and rescue, aerial construction, agriculture, and more. In addition to career missions, PlayStation 5 simmers can test their skills with a variety of landing challenges, rally races, and more, as well as compete against other players in the new Challenge League.

After the thrill of competition, PlayStation pilots can take a more relaxing flight to explore and photograph famous locations or landmarks and even search for exotic animals all over the world.

Coinciding with the PlayStation 5 launch, for the first time, players will be able to break the sound barrier in America’s first civil supersonic jet, Boom Supersonic’s demonstrator XB-1.

Developed by Asobo Studio in partnership with Microsoft Game Studios, the PlayStation 5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will continue to be updated with both free World Updates and Sim Updates. The simulator also includes a robust marketplace filled with new aircraft, airports and more from a very active and talented 3rd party creator community.

Join us in the skies to experience the thrill of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Pre-order any edition and receive a famous aircraft on December 8, the Northrop T38-A Talon. For those who pre-order the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe or Aviator Editions, you will also receive early access to the simulator on December 3.

The sky is calling!

