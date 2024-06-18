Nintendo Direct Overview - Metroid Prime 4, Zelda, Mario & Luigi, More - Article

/ 995 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct earlier today and it came in at just over 40 minutes long.

There were dozens of games showcased including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Super Mario Party Jambore, FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Nintendo Direct below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles