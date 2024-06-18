Nintendo Direct Overview - Metroid Prime 4, Zelda, Mario & Luigi, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 995 Views
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct earlier today and it came in at just over 40 minutes long.
There were dozens of games showcased including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Super Mario Party Jambore, FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Nintendo Direct below:
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases in 2025
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership Announced for Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Releases September 26 for Switch
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Announced for Switch
- Super Mario Party Jamboree Launches October 17 for Switch
- Nintendo Switch Online Adds Perfect Dark, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and More
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC
- Farmagia Launches November 1 for PS5, Switch, and PC
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure Releases in 2025 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC
- Stray Headed to Switch in Holiday 2024
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy Announced for Switch and PC
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Releases November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Gets Switch Trailer
- Fairy Tail 2 Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
- Metal Slug Attack Reloaded Out Now For All Major Platforms
- Metroidvania MIO: Memories in Orbit Announced for All Major Platforms
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Surprisingly solid showing for a console so late in its lifecycle. The only thing that bothered me is that they are now updating Switch Sports to add basketball. Now, two years after launch, you'd think this wouldn't take that much. And boxing is still nowhere to be seen.
the new Zelda stole the show
I'm not a Zelda/Link fan. Grew up with them and then lost interest hard.
The new Zelda game looks amazing. And it comes out so soon.
N64, GCN, Wii, and Wii U all had pathetic exits as they were replaced, so I'm glad Nintendo seems to be more emulating the NES, SNES, and their handhelds in going out with grace.