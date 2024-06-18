By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Direct Overview - Metroid Prime 4, Zelda, Mario & Luigi, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 995 Views

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct earlier today and it came in at just over 40 minutes long.

There were dozens of games showcased including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Super Mario Party Jambore, FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Nintendo Direct below:

6 Comments
Darwinianevolution (6 hours ago)

Surprisingly solid showing for a console so late in its lifecycle. The only thing that bothered me is that they are now updating Switch Sports to add basketball. Now, two years after launch, you'd think this wouldn't take that much. And boxing is still nowhere to be seen.

Slownenberg Darwinianevolution (5 hours ago)

Yeah 100% it should have been Boxing getting added, not basketball

INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

the new Zelda stole the show

Bandorr INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

I'm not a Zelda/Link fan. Grew up with them and then lost interest hard.
The new Zelda game looks amazing. And it comes out so soon.

ArtX (53 minutes ago)

It was awesome!

Wman1996 (1 hour ago)

N64, GCN, Wii, and Wii U all had pathetic exits as they were replaced, so I'm glad Nintendo seems to be more emulating the NES, SNES, and their handhelds in going out with grace.

