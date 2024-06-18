Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Capcom has announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

The collection includes the following games:

X-Men Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Street Fighter Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

