Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC

Capcom has announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.
The collection includes the following games:
- X-Men Children of the Atom
- Marvel Super Heroes
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
- Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes
- The Punisher
Children of the Atom and Marvel Super Heroes alone already had me hyped as hell! With rollback netcode being added, Capcom is sparing no expense on this collection.
Another game (MvC2) that will be added to the next EVO.
Sony getting a really good selection of games for it.
I so happy this was announced. I requested this in that Capcom survey months back so what a nice surprise. Lets hope my request for a Breath of Fire reboot or remaster of 1 and 2 comes true as well 😁
Like 1 week ago I was trying to search if there was some collection or stand alone game from this list on any of the newest consoles. Its like they heard my thoughts.
Interesting not for Xbox.
Give me physical and I'll buy on all platforms!
Currently physical is only for PS4. I would've love to have gotten physical on Switch.
It's supposedly been confirmed that since Capcom doesn't support their MT Framework engine anymore as of 2022, so they're only able to make these ports on Switch, PS4, and PC. Not even PS5 are getting these games. MvC Collection, Mega Man Battle Network collection, and Monster Hunter Stories 1&2 are MT Framework releases that have skipped Xbox. RE Engine games so far have not skipped Xbox. So it's most likely an engine optimization issue that Capcom may not be deeming worth the investment.