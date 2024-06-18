Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in 2025.

It is an updated collection of two RPGs Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II. These two games follow the events of Dragon Quest III.

No other information on the remakes were revealed.

