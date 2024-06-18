Metal Slug Attack Reloaded Out Now For All Major Platforms - News

SNK has announced the tower defense game, Metal Slug Attack Reloaded, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $9.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Metal Slug, the classic action shooter, retains its detailed 2D pixel look and is now a tower defense game with beginner-friendly controls!

Help familiar characters grow, and build the strongest deck. Use all sorts of strategies to crush enemy bases! The game also features Another Story, which fans won’t want to miss, and Gallery Mode. War it out with players all over the world for the highest title!

Metal Slug is Now a Tower Defense Game

Metal Slug, beloved for its detailed 2D pixel art graphics and unique, comical setting, is now a tower defense game of the epic proportions!

Over 300 Characters Duke It Out

There are over 300 super unique characters in the game! Five factions including the Regular Army, Rebel Army, Space Army, and more wage all-out war! You’ll want to pay attention to how the massive war machines jitter as they move around!

Hardcore Action With Easy Controls

The controls make it so that anyone can have fun playing! Gameplay is easy, but hard to master! Train your favorite characters and build your unique deck!

Must-See Stories for Metal Slug Fans

Another Story follows the characters in a lengthy sequel to the story, and Gallery mode allows you to view art and listen to the music in the game!

Battle Online Against Players From All Over the World

In addition to Room Battle to battle friends, there’s also Matching Battle in which you can fight other players around the world for the highest title of Super Devil!

