Nintendo Switch Online Adds Perfect Dark, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and More

Nintendo announced four games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including two Nintendo 64 games and two Game Boy Advance games.

The games are Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Perfect Dark, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords, and Metroid Zero Mission.

Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter are available as part of a new collection of Mature Nintendo 64 games that will be in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MATURE 17+ app on the Nintendo Switch.

Attention Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members! These #Nintendo64 and #GameBoyAdvance games are available now:

✅ Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

✅ Perfect Dark

✅ The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords

✅ Metroid: Zero Mission pic.twitter.com/45OfFulDki — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2024

