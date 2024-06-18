By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch Online Adds Perfect Dark, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and More

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 583 Views

Nintendo announced four games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including two Nintendo 64 games and two Game Boy Advance games.

The games are Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Perfect Dark, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords, and Metroid Zero Mission.

Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter are available as part of a new collection of Mature Nintendo 64 games that will be in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MATURE 17+ app on the Nintendo Switch.

Jumpin (5 hours ago)

Metroid Zero Mission is my favourite of the entire franchise.

umegames Jumpin (4 hours ago)

Same.

G2ThaUNiT (6 hours ago)

With that MATURE17+ rating app now on NSO, that opens the door for Conker's Bad Fur Day :)

Pemalite (6 hours ago)

Cross play with Xbox with perfect dark?
Already got Turok remaster, so it's a pointless game to add.

