Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

posted 7 hours ago

Capcom has announced Ace Attorney Investigations Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on September 6.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

EUREKA! Miles Edgeworth moves beyond the courtroom and straight to the crime scene in Ace Attorney Investigations Collection with revamped graphics, new language options, bonus features, and more! Featuring two remastered titles – Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and the Western debut of Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit – it’s a perfect package.

Join the prolific prosecutor himself as he analyzes mind-bending mysteries and cryptic conundrums while seeking out the ultimate truth.

