Mario & Luigi: Brothership Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 830 Views
Nintendo has announced Mario & Luigi: Brothership for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 7.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The bond between brothers has never been stronger! Set sail for an island-hopping adventure with the Mario Bros. in Mario & Luigi: Brothership!
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Dope!!! I thought this series was dead since AlphaDream went bankrupt. I was figuring a remaster at best, but we got something even better!
What a start to the direct! A new game in a series many fans thought was done for.
Absolutely wild that in the span of a year we get two Mario RPG remakes and a new M&L game.
That's 3 Mario RPGs in total released on Switch.
Nintendo has to see the appetite for Mario RPGs now and I really do think eventually we're getting a more direct RPG sequel to PM and PM: TTYD. A remake of PM might happen as well.
Looks real fun.
They gotta stop using Luigi for comedy relief tho, always making he looks stupid so Mario can look better, it's getting pretty sad.