Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Releases November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Square Enix announced announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 14.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy— the first three games of the mainline Dragon Quest series. Featuring vibrant HD-2D graphics, new and modernized features, and a refined narrative, players are invited to set out on an epic fantasy adventure to save the world from a dark evil.

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega’s quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world. Accompanied by a band of travelling companions chosen in the beginning of the game, players are immersed in a vast HD-2D world full of towns, dungeons, and caves, meet fascinating characters, and fight ferocious monsters in enhanced turn-based battles.

Rebuilt for modern audiences, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake gives existing fans the chance to re-experience a beloved RPG experience and its expanded offerings like never before, while also being a perfect starting point for newcomers to discover one of the most influential RPG franchises in gaming history.

A Fully Modernized Remake of the Original

Stunning HD-2D visuals fuse pixel art with 3D graphics, bringing players into the world of Dragon Quest III like never before, along with an improved and modernized UI, and other quality of life improvements.

Traditional Dragon Quest Style Battles

A refined take on the classic turn-based battle system, featuring new animations, additional improvements such as an adjustable battle speed, an auto-battle setting, and more.

Immersive World

Deep exploration of a vast world map with an abundance of rich and captivating locations to discover, challenging players to overcome many unexpected encounters during the journey.

Experience a Timeless Musical Score

An immersive, authentic, and diverse musical composition that captures the timeless essence and magic of the Dragon Quest universe.

Pre-Order Bonuses

Pre-orders for the standard physical or digital edition of DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake will include a free Trouble-Free Travel Kit in the game. The Trouble-Free Travel Kit contains the following items:

Elevating Shoes x1

Seed of Strength x3

Seed of Defence x3

Seed of Agility x3

Seed of Life x3

Seed of Magic x3

Collector’s Edition

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Standard Edition physical game

Standard Edition physical game Collectible game storage box for both Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Dragon Quest III character, monster and logo acrylic blocks complete set Including 20 vocations, 2 boss monsters, and logo

character, monster and logo acrylic blocks complete set The Adventurer Accessory Kit (Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in-game items) Ring of Strength x1 Dragon Scale x1 Words of Wisdom x1 Cat Suit x1

Adventurer Accessory Kit (Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in-game items) Exclusive digital wallpapers x2

The Trouble-Free Travel Kit (as detailed)

