Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Announced for Switch

Nintendo has announced an HD version of the Wii game Donkey Kong Country Returns, called Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, for the Nintendo Switch. it will launch on January 16, 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong are back for some ground-pounding action in this HD version of Donkey Kong Country Returns, originally released on the Wii system.

The villainous Tiki Tak Tribe has stolen Donkey Kong’s precious banana hoard and the Kongs are barreling after them in pursuit! Play solo, or with a buddy in local two-player co-op in an adventure brimming with hijinks where you can stomp obstacles, send mine carts careening, fly high on rocket barrels and even hitch a ride on Rambi the Rhino.

Experience 80 a-peel-ing levels, including the additional ones from the Nintendo 3DS version.

