Farmagia Launches November 1 for PS5, Switch, and PC

Publishers XSEED Games, Marvelous Europe, and Marvelous announced the Monster-farming game, Farmagia, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 1.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the world of Felicidad farmers known as Farmagia raise and command monsters, who live in harmony under the watchful eye of the Magus Diluculum. This peace brought prosperity to the land until the death of the Magus, which drew opportunists seeking to use monsters to seize power for themselves. The spreading conflict reaches the town of Centvelt, forcing resident Farmagia Ten and his friends to join the battle against the despotic new ruler Glaza. Players will take the role of Ten and his fellow Farmagia friends, cultivating and commanding an army of home-grown monsters as they explore Felicidad’s treacherous lands, searching for valuable resources to improve their farm. As Ten’s skill and farm improve, he’ll have access to more monsters to nurture and new traits to aid him in his fight for freedom!

Command a Monster Horde in Battle

Control Ten as he fights his way through the dangerous lands of Felicidad, culminating in huge boss battles. His weapons are the monsters he grows on his farm. Command his creature army and take down his foes!

Monster Farming and Ranching

Increase the size of Ten’s army by harvesting new monsters on his farm, then train them on his ranch to increase their strength and research new abilities for use in battle.

An Iconic Manga Artist’s Touch

Hiro Mashima’s creative genius brings life to Felicidad with unique character and monster designs, endowing Farmagia with his unmistakable style.

Friends with Benefits

Befriend the Elemental Spirits living across the world of Felicidad and increase Ten’s relationship bonds to unlock new ultimate monsters and transformations, adding new strength to his fight against Glaza.

