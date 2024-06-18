Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Nippon Ichi Software have announced tactical turn-based game, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Set sail to save the day in this grid-less tactical turn-based challenge from the creators of the Disgaea series.

Join Marona—a gifted young girl with the power to speak to Phantoms—and her loyal Phantom companion, Ash, as she traverses the ocean world of Ivoire, providing aid to those in need. When a fleet of ghost pirates attack, it’s up to Marona and her new friend Apricot to assemble the legendary crew that once defeated these spectral foes. Recruit Phantoms, bind them to objects, combine them with Gadgets, even merge them with Marona herself to unleash show-stopping abilities and sink the Shipwreck Fleet. With over 50 characters and 300 skills to master, prepare for an unforgettable journey.

